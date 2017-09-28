Line-ups: Lyon-Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta aim to cause another huge Europa League upset as they visit Olympique Lyonnais with Papu Gomez and Andrea Petagna.

It kicks off at the Stade de Lyon at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT).

Follow all the build-up and action from this game, Lazio-Zulte Waregem and Milan-Rijeka on the LIVEBLOG.

The Orobici are in their first continental competition for 26 years after finishing fourth in Serie A last season and want to continue amazing everyone.

They destroyed Everton 3-0 in Bergamo for the opening group game and now visit Lyon, a side usually accustomed to the Champions League.

The hosts, who knocked Roma out of the Europa League last season on their way to the semi-final, were surprisingly held 1-1 by Apollon Limassol thanks to a last-gasp equaliser.

That means Atalanta are currently top of the group and only missing Rafael Toloi due to injury.

Leonardo Spinazzola gets his second consecutive start, while Andrea Petagna partners Papu Gomez.

Memphis Depay is rested in favour of Houssem Aouar, but Nabil Fekir does start after admitting he’d never heard of Atalanta.

Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa certainly has, because he played for Roma in a 1-1 draw with the Bergamo boys in 2014-15.

Lyon have won their last four European home fixtures and are unbeaten in six here, but their record against Italian clubs is eight wins, five draws and nine losses.

Lyon: Lopes; Tete, Marcelo, Morel, Mendy; Ndombele, Tousart; Traore, Fekir, Aouar; Mariano Diaz

Lyon bench: Gorgelin, Rafael, Diakhaby, Depay, Ferri, Maolida, Cornet

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, Cristante, De Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Petagna, Gomez

Atalanta bench: Gollini, Gosens, Cornelius, Castagne, Kurtic, Mancini, Ilicic