Milan fitness trainer defends Montella

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan fitness trainer Emanuele Marra urged fans to “stop insulting” Coach Vincenzo Montella. “I am responsible for what happened.”

Marra was surprisingly removed from his position this week, having worked with Montella for many years, but above all the Coach raised eyebrows for announcing this move via Twitter.

Fans have been critical of Montella for the decision, claiming he is trying to scapegoat the fitness trainer for his own failings this season.

“Please, can anyone who cares about me please stop thinking or writing badly of Vincenzo Montella,” wrote Marra on his Facebook page.

“You cannot let one day, even a sad one, cancel out eight marvellous years. Everything in this world has a beginning and an end. Change is part of life and it helps you grow as men.

“When something happens in life that you don’t like, there’s no point blaming others… everyone is responsible for what happens to them and I am responsible for what happened. Life goes on… always!”