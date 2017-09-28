Mirabelli: 'Montella on par with Ancelotti'

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Mirabelli insists Milan are not interested in newly-sacked Carlo Ancelotti. “We’ll hold on tight to Vincenzo Montella.”

The shock decision for Bayern Munich to fire Ancelotti this afternoon means that there is a very realistic option to replace under-fire Montella at San Siro.

“It was sad, because Ancelotti proved himself to be one of the best Coaches in the world and we don’t know why this decision was made,” director of sport Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are disappointed as fans of sport, but we have a Coach who is younger than Ancelotti and just as talented. We believe in this project with Montella and want to reach the end of this journey with him.

“I understand these things are very tempting for you to write about, but everyone does their own job. We say that we are holding on tight to Montella.”