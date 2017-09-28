Defrel and Perotti injured

By Football Italia staff

Roma will be without Gregoire Defrel for approximately one month, while Diego Perotti has only a slight muscular problem.

Both were at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome this evening for tests after injuries sustained in the 2-1 Champions League win away to Qarabag.

Perotti didn’t play, as he suffered the problem in training the day before, and has been diagnosed with “an oedema in the biceps fermoris muscle of his right thigh.

“Defrel has a Grade I tear to the muscle/fascia of the biceps fermoris muscle in his left thigh.”

It is reported Defrel will be out of action for a month, while Perotti will likely miss Sunday’s clash with Milan.