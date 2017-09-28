Inzaghi: 'Lazio let Zulte in'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi was frustrated that Lazio left it so late to secure the 2-0 victory over Zulte Waregem. “We allowed them into the game.”

Felipe Caicedo had given the hosts an early lead with his header, but they didn’t finish off the Europa League result until the final minute thanks to Ciro Immobile.

“We probably had a good opening 20 minutes, then after taking the lead we took our foot off the gas, lowered the tempo and allowed the Belgians back into the game,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“In these matches, you need to get the 2-0 earlier, we didn’t do that and we suffered. It’s only natural after the third game in a week, mind you. Now we must recover our strength for Sunday.”

Immobile came off the bench and contributed with a splendid late goal.

“Caicedo and Immobile proved they can play together. Luis Alberto had a nasty knock and his foot has swollen up, so we’ll see what happens, but hopefully it’s nothing serious. He’s having tests.

“I think this side is mature to play in three tournaments. Last season I often changed system, but the team has a certain identity now and I want to help my players feel more secure.

“Even if we’re in an emergency situation in defence now, Patric was extraordinary in a role he’s never played before. I could’ve given Luis Nani his debut, but it was too important for us to follow up the victory over Vitesse with another win.”