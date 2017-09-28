Cutrone: 'Just a lapse for Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Patrick Cutrone defended Coach Vincenzo Montella after Milan’s last-gasp 3-2 win over Rijeka. “We just let our concentration levels drop.”

The Rossoneri were 2-0 up at San Siro thanks to Andre Silva and Mateo Musacchio, but threw it all away for 2-2 by conceding twice in five minutes.

Cutrone snatched the winner in stoppages, at full stretch on a Fabio Borini ball over the top.

“We let our concentration levels drop. I don’t know if it was a penalty or not, but the incident out of nowhere was about to condemn us to a draw,” the teenage forward told Sky Sport Italia.

“We deserved this victory, aside from that 10-minute spell. The important thing is to win and continue along our path.”

Montella was under fire ahead of the clash at San Siro, but the team rushed to hug their tactician at the final whistle.

“The Coach prepares us well for the games, it was just a dip in concentration. We have a lot of strong forwards in the squad and with time we’ll all be able to play, maybe even all of us together.

“My objective is to score goals so I can help the team.”