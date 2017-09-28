Montella: 'Milan learning experience'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan’s stressful 3-2 victory over Rijeka was “a valuable learning experience and a step forward for the team.”

The Rossoneri were 2-0 up through Andre Silva and Mateo Musacchio when they conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes, but Patrick Cutrone at full stretch flicked in the winner to maintain their 100 per cent Europa League record.

“We’ve got to grow in the way we handle games. This was a valuable learning experience and we bring home the knowledge that you have to control a match at the 70th minute,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I want to underline the spirit of the team, even with no energy left, that brought the victory home. It’s a great result, maybe not so much in terms of the scoreline, but it is a great step forward for the team.”

At the 94th-minute winner, the players all ran to the touchline to embrace Montella, who is under fire after Serie A defeats to Lazio and Sampdoria.

“There was indescribable joy to see the team play with this energy and determination in the final minute. I was a little more fired up with Leonardo Bonucci, as he is the captain and ought to set the example on how to control a leading situation, but it was an affectionate telling off.

“We must improve our defensive movements, as we have perhaps struggled a little in terms of temperament under the weight of expectations. Rijeka played a consistently aggressive match and we should’ve created more chances, especially in the first half.

“There are negative and positive elements that come out from game to game. We want the growth to last for the entire 95 minutes, that isn’t happening yet, so I am here to work and improve the team.

“We go home with far more experience and spirit than if we had won comfortably. If Donnarumma had saved the penalty, we wouldn’t have been as happy, because we saw the desire and energy to turn things around and react to setbacks.

“I see the glass half-full, as we learned some valuable lessons and, of course, we won.”