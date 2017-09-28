Genesio: 'Naive Lyon error'

By Football Italia staff

Lyon Coach Bruno Genesio admits they made “a really naïve mistake” on the Papu Gomez goal, as Atalanta grabbed a 1-1 draw.

Bertrand Traore opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, on the rebound from yet another Etrit Berisha save, but Gomez blasted his touched-on free kick through the wall.

“We had a good game, but there are some regrets,” said Genesio in his Press conference.

“In a way, it was a repeat of the performance against Dijon, because we didn’t finalise the many chances that we created. We need to get more points, convert more of our opportunities and allow fewer goals against.

“A lot needs to be done and that too is my job. Tonight we had some very positive things, but must also correct the mistakes made.

“On the Atalanta goal, it was a very obvious error, as the wall split apart. We didn’t allow them many chances from open play, but conceded with this really naïve mistake. Maybe we’re a little too inexperienced in some ways.”

Atalanta are top of the group on four points, followed by Lyon and Apollon Limassol on two, as the Cypriots held Everton to a 2-2 draw.

“We must continue to play the way we did tonight, but without the errors. At least Apollon’s draw proves their worth and the difficulty of this Europa League group.”