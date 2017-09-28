Hoeness: 'Players against Ancelotti'

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness admits Carlo Ancelotti was sacked because “the Coach had five important players against him.”

The decision to wield the axe was made after a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

While CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted “the performance did not meet expectations” and that is why Ancelotti had to go, but Hoeness did not hold back on what has become rather obvious.

“Ancelotti had five important players against him and that situation was untenable,” Hoeness told The Wesfalenpost.

“It is clear that we did not make such a far-reaching decision because of one single defeat. The club saw a situation developing for several weeks and months, one that had been relatively under control.

“However, in my opinion, over the last few days he lost five important players and that became difficult to sustain.

“As a Coach, you cannot work with five of your most prominent players as opponents. The enemy by your side is the most dangerous, so that’s why we had to act.”

Among those believed to be against Ancelotti were Franck Ribery and Kingsley Coman.

Ancelotti saluted Bayern Munich with a typically classy message via Twitter.

“It has been a great honour to form part of Bayern’s history. I would like to thank the Club, the Players and its amazing fans. #MiaSanMia ”