Report: Aguero fractures rib

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly fractured a rib in a car crash, which would rule him out of the Napoli Champions League match.

According to Argentine newspaper Clarin, the accident happened in Holland, where Aguero was present to attend a concert by Colombian dinger Maluma.

He was in a taxi on the way to the airport, where he’d board a flight back to Manchester, when the vehicle crashed into a lamp-post.

Fortunately, Aguero was wearing his seatbelt, but has still reportedly been hospitalised with a fractured rib.

Some other sources in Argentina are suggesting this could rule him out of action for up to two months.

It’d be a massive blow to Manchester City, as he scored seven goals in eight competitive games so far this season and provided three assists.

Napoli are due to visit Champions League group leaders Manchester City on October 17, with the pair meeting again at the Stadio San Paolo on November 1.

Pep Guardiola has already lost Benjamin Mendy for several months after he was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.