Allegri: Champions League is healthy madness

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri believes money has changed the meaning of winning the Champions League, describing the competition as “healthy madness.”

The 50-year-old has won three Scudetti and three Coppe Italia with the Bianconeri, as well as reaching two Champions League Finals.

Juve were beaten by Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2015 and 2017 respectively and are 16/1 at Betway to win the trophy this season, behind Barca and Madrid, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the Premier League trio of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Finals are lost and won, it’s always been that way and that’s the way it is, even for Juventus,” he told GQ Italia, the Old Lady having won the European Cup in 1985 and the Champions League in 1996 and being runners-up on seven occasions.

“I say that to the players too because in order to do great things, with the talent they have, there has to be a certain carefree attitude. It’s a bit of healthy madness, put aside the arguments and think you’re invincible. There’s still only one or two phenomena in the football world, as it’s been before for every generation.

“The difference is that there’s more money now and so many more teams with strong players. Winning the Champions League now is not like winning it 30 years ago.”

Allegri also won the title at Milan in 2011, having represented the likes of Livorno, Cagliari, Pescara and Napoli in his playing days as a midfielder, going into coaching with Aglianese in 2004, but the 50-year-old tactician isn’t planning to go on into his 70s.

“In five or six years I’ll stop, because as long as I enjoy going on the pitch and teaching, I’ll keep doing it, but when I’m not having fun I’ll stop and solve that problem,” he explained, having already had the bench at SPAL, Grosseto, Sassuolo and Cagliari, before moving to San Siro in 2010.

“I like to see players grow, I like to give kids their debut and watch them grow to become great. I like to teach, I like seeing how players have improved at the end of the season, it’s a huge source of satisfaction for me.

“The moment I stop feeling that magic, it won’t make sense to coach anymore.”

Allegri did, though, acknowledge that he could be tempted to prolong his career if an opportunity with Italy came calling.

“There’s the idea to stop in five or six years, but the national team interests me. The national team is another thing, it’s a reason to be proud,” he admitted.

“The Azzurri lads born between 1992 and 2000 are very good, in the future they’ll be a national team.”