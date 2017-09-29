Gabigol ‘involved in Benfica bust-up’

By Football Italia staff

Inter-owned Gabriel Barbosa was reportedly involved in a bust-up with a Benfica teammate on the eve of Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to Basel.

A video released by Portuguese broadcaster RTP shows Gabigol to be exchanging shoves with defender Jardel.

The pair had to be separated by two of their colleagues, with the forward benched for the Champions League clash and Jardel going on to complete the match.

Benfica have lost three of their last five matches, while the 21-year-old has failed to score in three appearances for the Eagles since joining on loan, starting just once.