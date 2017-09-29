NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
‘Pjanic could be out for a month’
By Football Italia staff

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s team doctor has suggested that Juventus will lose Miralem Pjanic “for 3-4 weeks”.

Juve confirmed on Thursday that Pjanic had suffered a thigh injury, and Reuf Karabeg claimed to have word from the Bianconeri that the midfielder was facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

“I’ve talked to my colleague at Juve,” he was quoted as saying by ItaSportPress.

“Pjanic has a two-centimetre tear to the muscle above his right knee and will be out for 3-4 weeks.”

The former Roma star would miss the Bianconeri’s crunch games against Lazio and Milan next month, plus two Champions League meetings with Sporting CP.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies