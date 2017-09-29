‘Pjanic could be out for a month’

By Football Italia staff

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s team doctor has suggested that Juventus will lose Miralem Pjanic “for 3-4 weeks”.

Juve confirmed on Thursday that Pjanic had suffered a thigh injury, and Reuf Karabeg claimed to have word from the Bianconeri that the midfielder was facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

“I’ve talked to my colleague at Juve,” he was quoted as saying by ItaSportPress.

“Pjanic has a two-centimetre tear to the muscle above his right knee and will be out for 3-4 weeks.”

The former Roma star would miss the Bianconeri’s crunch games against Lazio and Milan next month, plus two Champions League meetings with Sporting CP.