English third tier awaits Seedorf?

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf has reportedly held shock talks about becoming the next manager of English third-tier side Oldham Athletic.

According to talkSPORT, Seedorf is “in line” to replace John Sheridan, who stepped down on Monday, with Oldham second from bottom in the EFL League One.

The Dutchman has made no secret of his desire to return to coaching after spells with Milan in 2014 and Chinese club Shenzhen last year.

As a player, the 41-year-old won four Champions Leagues and several League titles with the likes of the Rossoneri, Ajax and Real Madrid.