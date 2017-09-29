Beckham reveals Milan ‘love’

By Football Italia staff

David Beckham has tipped Milan to go back to being amongst the world’s elite after professing his ‘love’ for the club.

Beckham enjoyed two loan spells at Milan in 2009 and 2010, and the former England midfielder recounted some of his ‘beautiful memories’ with the Rossoneri.

“I have so many beautiful memories of my time there... it was special,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The club, fans and city welcomed me with open arms. I liked playing in Italy and at Milan: I miss Milan, as well as the country.

“It was like staying with a family. Milan are a club with a long history, you sense it every time you go to Milanello or are at San Siro. I loved the people, food, friends I made…

“New owners? Although I respect the old owners very much, I have to say that there’s a lot of excitement and high hopes with the new ones.

“I hope Milan can go back to fighting for the objectives they were accustomed to.

“Serie A? It’s still one of the most competitive and passionate Leagues in the world?

“Regrets? None. I played for the club I loved from when I was a child, Manchester United.

“I’ve won everything that I could. I played for some of the best teams in the world and I’ve experienced different cultures.

“I represented England more than 100 times and captained them for half [of the games].

“I’m happy: I had a good career. Coaching? No, it’s a role that has never interested me.

“Milan must be seen for its culture, food and sense of hospitality. Why I love football? Because it’s still the most beautiful game in the world.”