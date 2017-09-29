NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
Ghoulam agrees new Napoli deal?
By Football Italia staff

Faouzi Ghoulam has reportedly agreed a contract extension with Napoli, which would take him until 2022.

According to Il Mattino, Ghoulam’s salary will soar from €800,000 to €2.5m, while his new deal will include a double release clause of €40m for ‘top clubs’ and €27m for those that are not.

Furthemore, the Algerian is expected to put pen to paper during the international break next week.

The left-back joined Napoli from Saint-Etienne in January 2014 and has gone on to make almost 150 appearances for the Partenopei, winning a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa.

However, Ghoulam’s contract is due to expire next summer and Mario Rui’s agent recently suggested he would not sign a renewal.

