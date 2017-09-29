Benevento lose to amateur side

By Football Italia staff

Benevento’s problems worsened on Thursday after they lost 3-1 to amateur side Fregene in a friendly match.

CalcioNews24 reports Benevento were missing key trio Amato Ciciretti, Luca Antei and Pietro Iemello but nonetheless played ‘far below expectations’ against the minnows.

It marks the latest chapter in what is turning out to be a difficult debut season in Serie A for the Stregoni, who have lost all six of their League games so far.

Captain Fabio Lucioni (pictured, left) is also facing a four-year ban after failing a drug test last week.