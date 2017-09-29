Deschamps delighted with Matuidi

By Football Italia staff

France boss Didier Deschamps has hailed Blaise Matuidi’s impact at Juventus, finding the midfielder to be in ‘top form’.

Matuidi has slotted straight into Juve’s team after his late arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last month, his performances for the Bianconeri earning him a France call-up for their final 2018 World Cup qualifiers over the next fortnight.

“Seeing him at this level is good news, even though his transfer happened late and it usually takes time to get used to a new language, culture…” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“He’s been used [by Juve] from the off and now he plays games one after another.

“He’s a player that Juve were lacking, even if – and I don’t mean to belittle him – there were injuries and absences in that area of ​​the pitch.

“He’s played because he’s deserved to. Perhaps the situation had become more complicated for him at PSG. He could also have left last year.

“Now he’s regained the pleasure of winning and, above all, to be an important player in this team.

“At Juve, there are four attacking players in front of him and maybe the Coach has asked him to defend more and cover these positions.

“He also plays in a midfield where, generally, the one who plays next to him isn’t as defensive. After that, it depends on the context.

“He’s playing in a League, where his team often have the ball. Sometimes they defend with three at the back, but he’ll keep doing what he knows best.

“The fact he’s in top form is good for France and Juve.”