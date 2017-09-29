Nainggolan still out for Belgium

By Football Italia staff

Belgium have again left out Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan for their upcoming games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus.

Nainggolan was also overlooked for the last international break, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez suggesting the 29-year-old would not be selected until he stopped smoking.

The Red Devils, who have also called up Napoli forward Dries Mertens and Lazio left-back Jordan Lukaku, have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

They face Bosnia next Saturday, before hosting Cyprus three days later.

Belgium squad for Bosnia and Cyprus: Casteels, Courtois, Mignolet, Sels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Ciman, Dendoncker, Kompany, J Lukaku, Meunier, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Chadli, De Bruyne, Defour, Fellaini, Tielemans, Witsel; Batshuayi, Carrasco, E Hazard, T Hazard, R Lukaku, Mertens, Mirallas, Origi