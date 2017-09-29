NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
Nainggolan still out for Belgium
By Football Italia staff

Belgium have again left out Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan for their upcoming games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus.

Nainggolan was also overlooked for the last international break, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez suggesting the 29-year-old would not be selected until he stopped smoking.

The Red Devils, who have also called up Napoli forward Dries Mertens and Lazio left-back Jordan Lukaku, have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

They face Bosnia next Saturday, before hosting Cyprus three days later.

Belgium squad for Bosnia and Cyprus: Casteels, Courtois, Mignolet, Sels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Ciman, Dendoncker, Kompany, J Lukaku, Meunier, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Chadli, De Bruyne, Defour, Fellaini, Tielemans, Witsel; Batshuayi, Carrasco, E Hazard, T Hazard, R Lukaku, Mertens, Mirallas, Origi

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies