‘Inter want to stay at San Siro’

By Football Italia staff

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello has asserted that the club want to stay at San Siro. “It’s iconic and our home.”

There has been talk of Inter and Milan ending their historic ground-share in the near future, but Antonello made it clear the Nerazzurri would not be moving out any time soon.

“We will meet Milan and the mayor to understand the future of San Siro,” he said at the launch of Inter Media House, the club’s new content platform.

“We want to stay there, for us it’s iconic and our home.”

“However, Antonello did make one request when asked about possible renovations.

The third ring [of the stadium] must be converted into hospitality areas,” concluded the chief.

Milan were the first club to move into the stadium, officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in 1926, before Inter followed suit 21 years later.