‘Milan never lost Ancelotti contact’

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly been in contact with Carlo Ancelotti since before the summer.

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich on Thursday, and the newspaper explains Milan looked at bringing back the Coach in May.

However, the Rossoneri opted to extend Vincenzo Montella’s contract until 2019.

Nonetheless, Gazzetta believes the club “have never completely abandoned” their links with the 58-year-old, amidst renewed speculation over Montella’s position.

Ancelotti coached Milan between 2001 and 2009, winning a Scudetto and two Champions Leagues.