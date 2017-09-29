Chiellini donates salary to charity

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has pledged to donate 1 percent of his salary to charity.

A screenshot of an e-mail sent by Chiellini leaked on social media, asking if he could join Juan Mata’s Common Goal initiative in broken English.

“This isn’t really about my pledge to Common Goal. This is about all of us footballers giving back as a team,” the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“Individually our pledges might not change the world. But together we can make a real difference.”

The Manchester United attacker added: “Giorgio is a true leader both on and off the pitch and I am deeply humbled to welcome him to the Common Goal team.

“With a role model like him on-board, I have no doubt many younger players will follow.”

He becomes the fourth professional footballer to join up after Mata, Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels and Women’s World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Common Goal explains on its official website: “We’re uniting the world of footballers behind a shared commitment to give back.

The idea is simple. Players pledge a minimum of 1% of their wages to a collective fund. And we allocate this fund to football charities that create the greatest impact worldwide.”