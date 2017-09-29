Acerbi: Close to Inter, my cancer…

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi claims a move to Inter “seemed all done” and reveals “I told myself I was stupid” to undergo chemotherapy.

Acerbi has battled testicular cancer twice to become a mainstay in Sassuolo’s defence and appear twice for Italy, but the 29-year-old admits he has regrets about how his spell at Milan turned out.

“Why didn’t my move to Inter go through? I’d decided to leave Sassuolo and it seemed all done with Inter, but the situation became complicated and I didn’t understand why,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then came offers from Zenit and Galatasaray, but I didn’t want to make war with Sassuolo: I have good relationships with Squinzi and Carnevali.

“Ultimately I decided to stay and I’m happy. Of course, when I see the Inter on TV, I say: ‘I should be there.’

“But this also gives me another source of motivation: I want to play very well with Sassuolo in order to earn a move to a big club and prove that I’m not the Acerbi that played for Milan.

“When I watch Milan, I think I’d still be there if I had the head I have now. All I needed was a normal head.

“I felt guilty when I underwent chemotherapy: I told myself I was stupid to waste my career, but then I realised I was lucky and that experience has made me grow.

“Now I know that I won’t mess up anymore because I only look for perfection.

“When I learned that something was wrong with me? At Malaga: I was making my debut in the Champions League but felt no emotion when the anthem started playing.

“Now I’d shiver, and when I see former teammates like Vrsaljko, Pellegrini and Defrel playing in the Champions League, I’m happy for them and I hope to go back there.

“Italy? I don’t think about them anymore. Ventura seemed to call everyone else but me, but my experience with Conte was outstanding.

“He gave me a lot, an incredible charge. It’s what trying to convey to Sassuolo.”