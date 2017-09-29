Schalke: If Howedes wants…

By Football Italia staff

Schalke have told Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes that he can return to the club for injury treatment.

Howedes joined Juve on a season-long loan at the end of last month, but the German has yet to feature for the Bianconeri and is set to miss another month with an ankle injury.

That has prompted Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel to tell reporters: “If Benedikt wants, we’ll offer to cure him from his injury.”

The Bundesliga side will be interested to see how the 29-year-old recovers, given they will be in line to receive a total of €16.5m from Juve once he plays 25 games in Turin.