Throwback: Trap’s Bayern rant

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti may have been sacked by Bayern Munich yesterday, but the Coach left a far less fiery impression than his compatriot, Giovanni Trapattoni.

The legendary tactician had two spells in Bavaria, reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 1994-95 before an ill-fated spell at Cagliari.

Il Trap returned to Bayern in the summer of 1996, winning the Bundesliga and the German League Cup in his first season back.

However, the following season things didn’t go quite as smoothly, and the Italian rounded on his players in a Press conference on March 10, 1998 following three league defeats in a row.

Visibly irate, Trapattoni called out his players in broken German, accusing his side of being “weak like a bottle empty!”.

The Coach also repeatedly shouted the second name of Thomas Strunz, which perhaps not coincidentally sounds very similar to an Italian swear word.

Trapattoni repeatedly banged his first on the table to emphasise his point, before getting up and storming out of the room.

What is less well remembered, however, is that the rant was actually well received, with the journalists present applauding after Trap had left the room.

Bayern also remained unbeaten for the rest of the Bundesliga season, though they missed out on the title by two points to Borussia Dortmund.

Trapattoni left at the end of the season, joining Fiorentina before taking over as CT of Italy.