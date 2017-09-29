Callejon: ‘I can play false-nine’

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon says he’ll play as a false-nine for Napoli, and jokes “I’ll play anywhere, even full-back!”

Partenopei striker Arkadiusz Milik picked up a second cruciate ligament injury in less than 12 months, leaving Dries Mertens as the the only central striker in the squad.

The Belgian will have to be rested as the season progresses, and Callejon is willing to step in.

“I’ve played as a centre-forward in my career, I’ll try to do it,” the Spaniard said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I’m ready, as always. I told the boss [Maurizio Sarri] that I’m ready to play any role for him, even as full-back - even left-back!

“Everyone has to give a bit more after Arek’s injury.

Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1 in the Champions League in midweek, though they did concede a late goal to the Dutch side.

“It was important to win after losing to Shakhtar, and it was a deserved win.

“The late goal? A goal like that could knock you out, the boss was right to be angry with us. We have to learn from our mistakes and improve.

“If we don’t concede these goals the boss will be happy… and Pepe [Reina, the goalkeeper] too!

“He [Reina] is very important for us on and off the pitch, with is experience he gives a lot to the young lads, and the rest of us too.

“I say it in every interview: I’d always want someone like Reina in my team.”

Sarri’s side play Cagliari in the early kick-off on Sunday, and the winger admits playing at 12.30 local time will be difficult.

“You’re not used to that time and you have to have lunch at 9 o’clock,” Callejon explained.

“Some even have pasta. Your legs don’t have the same brilliance, any player will tell you that.”