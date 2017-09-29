Cairo: ‘If Torino had 11 men…’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo reflects on the derby with Juventus - “if it was 11 vs 11 it would have been a different match”.

The Granata were thrashed 4-0 in the Derby della Mole last weekend, but Daniele Baselli was sent off with the score at 1-0 to the hosts.

“I haven’t talked about the derby because I don’t think it’s a game that can be judged,” Cairo shrugged, speaking to Sky.

“We had a man less from the 24th minute when we were a goal down and that conditioned us. Playing against Juventus on their own patch with 10 men is very difficult.

“It’s true that last season we drew despite [Afriyie] Acquah’s dismissal but we were already winning and we ended up conceding [Gonzalo] Higuain’s goal late on.

“We also have the example of Liverpool who, despite being a well-equipped team, conceded five goals to Manchester City.

“If we’d played 11 vs 11 it would have been a different match.”

M’Baye Niang joined Toro this summer on loan with an obligation to buy which is thought to be worth around €20m, but so far he hasn’t convinced.

“He has some good qualities, even if he hasn’t shown them with us. We paid a lot of money for him, and I won’t deny that I’d have paid less if I could!

“But he has enormous potential and he’s shown that in the past. At Genoa, but also with [Toro Coach] Sinisa [Mihajlovic] at Milan and then unfortunately he had his accident.

“We trust him and we’re waiting for him. I’m optimistic, because the Coach wanted him so much, but I was convinced too.

“He missed pre-season with us and I think that hasn’t been good for him, even if he played a very good friendly with Bayern Munich, and for that reason the Rossoneri didn’t want to give him to us.

“Now it’s up to him, we’re absolutely confident and this optimism is not a facade.”