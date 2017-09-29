Montella: ‘Ancelotti can be my assistant’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella jokes Carlo Ancelotti “can come here and be my assistant”.

Carletto was sacked by Bayern Munich yesterday, and rumours immediately began to emerge that he could return to the Rossoneri at the expense of the current Coach.

“Carlo is a person who I have a huge amount of esteem for, in a disproportionate way,” Montella told Sky.

“He was the first Coach I went to see when I started doing this job, at Chelsea he treated me like a brother and asked me if I wanted to be his assistant.

“So, if he wants, he can come here and be my assistant, no problem. A massive smile for Carlo, who is a friend.”