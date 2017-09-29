NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
Montella: ‘Ancelotti can be my assistant’
By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella jokes Carlo Ancelotti “can come here and be my assistant”.

Carletto was sacked by Bayern Munich yesterday, and rumours immediately began to emerge that he could return to the Rossoneri at the expense of the current Coach.

“Carlo is a person who I have a huge amount of esteem for, in a disproportionate way,” Montella told Sky.

“He was the first Coach I went to see when I started doing this job, at Chelsea he treated me like a brother and asked me if I wanted to be his assistant.

“So, if he wants, he can come here and be my assistant, no problem. A massive smile for Carlo, who is a friend.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies