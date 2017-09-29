NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
Sheva: ‘Milan-Roma more than three points’
By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko says this weekend’s clash with Roma is worth “more than three points”.

The Rossoneri lost to Sampdoria last weekend, and after scraping past Rijeka in the Europa League they face a Champions League rival at San Siro on Sunday evening.

“The win over Rijeka, even though it was last gasp, will give morale after the loss in Genoa and also in view of a very important match with Roma,” Shevchenko predicted in an interview with Top Calcio 24.

“Milan have to win and I think they can do it. It’s a game which goes beyond the three points. It’s a major crossroads in the team’s season.

“I’m optimistic and I have to be, because my heart has remained Rossonero and always will.”

