Friday September 29 2017
Florenzi ‘longed’ for Verona assist
By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi admits his comeback assist against Verona “was a feeling I longed for.”

Florenzi overcame two ACL injuries to return for Roma a fortnight ago, setting up Edin Dzeko in a 3-0 victory over Verona in front of the Olimpico faithful.

“Setting up Dzeko’s goal? It was a feeling I’d longed for,” he told a Q&A.

“I was pleased, I hope it’s not the last one. I still have to do in terms of fitness, which I still lack.

“Advice for players that are injured? Work every day so you can recover as soon as possible.

“Those who are close to them will certainly help them recover faster. For me, they were crucial.

“How did I feel about seeing my teammates on the pitch? Bad, I wanted to stay on it and give them a hand.

“My hardest time? The first month after my second injury. My most beautiful memory that links me to Totti? It’s difficult, we’ve lived through so many.

“He helped me with my first goal, as well as one in Milan, and seeing that we play at San Siro on Sunday, it may be a good omen. I can’t just give assists!

“Roma for me in four words? They’re a second skin.”

