Pato: Milan? Who knows….

By Football Italia staff

Alexandre Pato has refused to rule out returning to Milan one day. “Who knows…”

Pato score 63 goals in 150 appearances for Milan between 2008 and 2012, winning a Serie A title in 2011, although his time at San Siro was marred by injury problems.

“I spent many beautiful years in Italy with AC Milan, with so many happy memories,” the Tianjin Quanjian striker told Goal.com.

“Everyone knows that I miss Italy and I go back there whenever I can. Who knows…

“Scudetto season? I remember everything about that amazing season and, of course, the emotion of that night in Rome.

“[It was] the crowning of an entire season, lived as the leading lights, along with so many great Milan champions: Gattuso, Pirlo, Ibrahimovic, Seedorf, Nesta, Van Bommel, Thiago Silva…

“With Ibra and Robinho, we scored the same number of goals. I also remember my goal in Verona against Chievo, on the 25th anniversary of Berlusconi’s presidency, with emotion.

“[There was also] my double in the derby… it was all wonderful.”

It comes after the 28-year-old confessed he would not say ‘no’ to Inter.