Aguero suffers broken rib

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City have confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero suffered a broken rib, leaving his participation against Napoli in doubt.

Aguero was involved in a car accident on Thursday when his taxi crashed en route to the airport, having been in the Netherlands to watch Colombian singer Maluma perform.

“Aguero has been assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained a broken rib.

“He returned to Manchester today and the injury means he will not travel with the squad ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

When asked about Aguero’s decision to go to Holland at such short notice, City boss Pep Guardiola replied: “No problem. He had a day off. He's OK - the most important thing.

He cannot play against Chelsea on Saturday. I think days off are to be happy.

“I want the players to be happy. Always I am a manager who doesn't like to train every day.

“"I think the players have to rest mentally and physically. They can enjoy their lives.

“I want my players to have fun. If they decide to go there, they decide to go there. It is OK for me.”

The Argentine will miss City’s Champions League visit of Napoli on October 17 and possibly the return fixture two weeks later.