NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
‘Milik could return in January’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli team doctor Alfonso De Nicola has revealed that Arkadiusz Milik could return from his ACL injury in January.

Milik tore knee ligaments for the second time in a year last weekend, but De Nicola believes the Pole could make a speedy recovery like he did last season.

“Milik surprised us again, he can already extend his knee and could almost flex it fully just hours after his surgery,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“He told us that he’s better now as he’s already faced this situation. I don’t know his recovery time yet, but if he keeps going like he is then he could be back in January.

“We’ll know for sure in a month. This operation was more complex, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that [the injury] is worse.”

