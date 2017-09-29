Juric coy on sack reports

By Football Italia staff

Genoa boss Ivan Juric insists he is not afraid of the sack ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bologna. “Only the results are missing.”

Genoa have lost four of their opening six games in Serie A this season, but Juric felt his side improved enough during their 1-0 defeat at Inter last weekend to suggest they were ready to deliver.

“Bologna are a good team, but I’m just focused on my own,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Donadoni has great players and can play with back three or four, but my team gave me a feeling of compactness against Inter, and our mix between the old and new worked.

“The fixture list is difficult, but we have to start winning. Only the results are missing.

“Last-chance saloon? We’re not afraid, we just want to pull off a big win so we can get out of this situation.

“Miguel Veloso suffered muscle fatigue and Laxalt picked up a knee sprain, but I’ll evaluate them after training.

“My team and I are only thinking about the pitch, these things mustn’t affect our performance.

“Fans? I think when you go wrong, everyone has to be united, otherwise you go to the scrap yard.

“I see players wanting to emerge, isolating themselves from everything. The fans have put out banners and shown closeness to the team. I’m proud of them.”