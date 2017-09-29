Brehme: ‘I’m on Ancelotti’s side’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter player Andreas Brehme is “totally on the side” of Carlo Ancelotti after he was sacked by Bayern Munich.

The Italian Coach was fired yesterday following a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, but the former left-back believes the decision was harsh.

“Were the players against him?” former Bayern man Brehme considered, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They’re all great champions who always want to win, no joking. Lately Carlo had left out some important players, it’s true, but he had his own reasons.

“He has to send the most fit players onto the pitch, and [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribery are 33 and 34, they’re no longer youngsters.

“The decision was taken by [Uli] Hoeness with [Hasan] Salihamidzic but I’m totally on the side of Carlo.

“[Pep] Guardiola [Ancelotti’s predecessor] didn’t speak much, with players or journalists, but no-one said anything.

“Ancelotti is different, he’s more open to dialogue with the media and the squad, and despite that everyone viewed his work as a disaster. “Not much changed compared to before and that strengthens his position.

“The general balance wasn’t amazing, but in the last few years Bayern haven’t been the best team in Europe, and in the league he did his job.

“They asked him for the Champions League but I never thought they could win it, even before his arrival. Barcelona, Real Madrid and others remain superior.

“There’s a lot of talk about getting [Julian] Nagelsmann of Hoffenheim as his successor, but coaching Bayern is a different thing.”

Bayern’s statement noted that Ancelotti’s “Italian staff” had also been fired, could there have been an issue with nationality.

“That couldn’t have been a problem, Bayern - like everyone in Germany - love the Italians!”