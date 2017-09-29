Montella: ‘Milan were thinking of Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella admits Milan “were probably all thinking of Roma” when they blew a 2-0 lead over Rijeka.

The Rossoneri were 2-0 up and cruising in the Europa League last night, but allowed the Croatian side back into the game and it took a late Patrick Cutrone winner to secure the three points.

“The pride at the end is probably the most positive thing,” Montella said in an interview with Milan TV.

“We have to learn to manage games a lot better, and then score more goals. We should have been more vertical with our play in the second half.

“We need to accelerate at the right times, we had total control of the match, we were probably all thinking about Roma and let our attention drop, and at these levels you can’t afford that.

“I expect proof of our temperament [against Roma], more courage, more calmness and more joy in our play.

“We’ve done some good things, and there are some things we need to work on. We’ve lost a bit of enthusiasm, even subconsciously.

“We might not have expected the two defeats, so they took a bit of momentum out of us. I have a group of lads who are very available, but sometimes there’s a bit of anxiety.

“Growing with the Milan shirt on your back isn’t like growing in other shirts, we need to take it step-by-step.”