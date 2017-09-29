Cutrone: ‘I couldn’t sleep last night’

Patrick Cutrone admits “I didn’t sleep much” after his dramatic late winner for Milan last night.

The youngster scored to make it 3-2 in the dying seconds of the Europa League clash with Rijeka, and he discussed the game during an appearance at the Adidas store in Milan.

“I didn’t sleep much, partly due to emotion and partly due to the game,” Cutrone admitted to the reporters present.

“I was very happy because we’d won, and I thought about the goal. Yesterday we had a small drop in concentration which cost us, but we did well to react and bring home the three points.

“I want to thank everyone who wrote to me, I’ve received some beautiful messages.

“The boss [Vincenzo] Montella has launched me, I owe him so much and he and the club have shown faith in me.

“I’ll try to pay them back to the maximum, giving my best in every training session and every match.”

The Rossoneri face Roma this weekend, in what is being billed as a crucial game for their season.

“We prepare every game as if it was our last, we know the importance of the game and we’ll prepare for it in the best way.”

David Beckham is in Milan, and the striker met the former Diavolo midfielder today.

“He was a great player, one of the best in the world,” Cutrone said.

“So meeting him today was really emotional.

“Andriy Shevchenko? It would be one of my dreams to be like him.”