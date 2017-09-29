Zuniga: ‘I want to go back home’

By Football Italia staff

Juan Zuniga explains “I have a contract with Watford, and I’m negotiating with them to release me”.

The full-back spent last season on loan with the Hornets, but there has been confusion over his contractual situation.

The Partenopei believe that an obligation to buy has been triggered, while the English club have maintained that his contract with Napoli, which runs until next summer is still the valid one.

Zuniga didn’t play with either club in pre-season, instead working in Miami, and he’s been training with his first club, Atletico Nacional in recent weeks.

“I have a contract with Watford, and I’m negotiating with them to release me,” the Colombian international told elcolombiano.

“I want to go back and play with Atletico Nacional. It’s not for financial reasons, but because it’s my home, with my people, in my country.”