Ones to watch in Week 7

By Football Italia staff

Serie A heads into its final weekend before the October international break, and it looks set to be an important weekend.

Juventus and Napoli are both looking to maintain perfect starts to the season, while two potential Scudetto contenders meet at San Siro.

Here’s what to look out for in Week 7.

Champions League showdown

Milan and Roma both face this season with the minimum aim of Champions League qualification, and they meet on Sunday evening at San Siro.

The pressure is very much on the Rossoneri already, following defeat to Sampdoria last weekend.

Questions have already been raised over the future of Coach Vincenzo Montella, and with Carlo Ancelotti suddenly free, he can’t afford any more slip-ups.

The visitors, meanwhile, are six points off the pace being set by the leaders, albeit with a game in hand, and their Scudetto ambitions would be damaged with a defeat this weekend.

Click here to read our Milan-Roma preview

Tough trip for Juventus

Juve have won the Scudetto for the past six seasons in a row, and it looks like the Old Lady means business again this season.

Max Allegri’s side have won all of their opening six games, but they face a tough trip to Atalanta on Sunday night.

The Orobici caused all sorts of problems in this fixture last season, with the Bianconeri perhaps fortunate to leave Bergamo with a point.

With Napoli matching Juventus blow-for-blow, will the champions stumble this weekend?

Click here to read our Atalanta-Juventus preview

Inter’s big chance?

The Nerazzurri haven’t been altogether impressive so far this season, but Luciano Spalletti’s side remain just two points off the top.

With Juve facing a difficult match in Bergamo and Napoli playing in the early kick-off, this weekend could be a good opportunity to close the gap.

Benevento look out of their depth in Serie A after back-to-back promotions, having lost all their games so far while scoring just once and conceding 16.

This should be an absolute stick-on for an Inter win then, but things don’t always work out that way for the Beneamata…

Click here to read our Benevento-Inter preview

Juric fights for his job

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric’s position on the bench is under threat, with reports he must beat Bologna to save his job.

The Grifone have picked up just two points so far, and the Croatian is unlikely to survive another defeat.

Bologna’s form has been up and down so far, with two wins, two draws and two defeats, and this is the kind of home game Genoa will need to win if they’re to avoid a relegation scrap.

Click here to read our Genoa-Bologna preview

An early relegation battle

Spal and Crotone 14th and 15th respectively with near identical records and four points each.

They meet at the Stadio Paolo Mazza this weekend in a match which both sides will have earmarked as a potential three points.

Both are likely to be involved in the relegation battle, and neither is likely to pick up a huge number of points this season so this is the proverbial six-pointer.

Click here to read our Spal-Crotone preview