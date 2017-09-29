Dybala: ‘CL an obsession’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala describes the Champions League as “a dream and an obsession”.

The Bianconeri have reached the final of the competition twice in the past three years, but they’ve been beaten on both occasions, including a 4-1 thrashing by Real Madrid in Cardiff in June.

“It’s a dream and an obsession, a bit of everything,” Dybala admitted, speaking to TG1.

“We want to reach the final in Kiev and finish it differently than last year.”

La Joya has been given the famous number 10 shirt this season, following in the footsteps of Alessandro Del Piero, Michel Platini and Roberto Baggio.

“I wear this shirt with great honour and pleasure. It’s a number which strong players have had. To have the chance to play in this shirt is a beautiful thing.”