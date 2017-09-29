NEWS
Friday September 29 2017
Totti scores in Tbilisi
By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti scored on his return to the pitch in a charity game in Tbilisi, with a fan running onto the pitch to hug the Roma legend.

Kakha Kaladze organised a match between some of his former teammates and a world XI, which took place tonight, with players swapping sides in an informal contest.

The likes of Luca Toni, Rivaldo, Andriy Shevchenko and Cafu played in the match, which ended 6-5 to the Rest of the World.

Having previously set-up Salgado’s goal, Totti scored for Kaladze’s side before Giorgi Demetradze and Marco Delvecchio sealed a 6-5 win for the World XI.

Paolo Maldini and Dida coached the World XI, but Totti was the star attraction as a fan ran on to hug Er Pupone.

Kaladze XI 5-6 World XI

Toni 1 30 (WXI), Iashvili 3 (KXI), Salgado 12 (WXI), Rivaldo 26 (WXI), Cafu 45 (KXI), Kuranyi (KXI), Totti 70 (WXI), Demetradze 74 (KXI), Shevchenko 74 (KXI), Delvecchio 90 (WXI)

Kaladze XI: S. Rossi (Abbiati, 46); Cafu, Costacurta (Favalli, 46), Kaladze, Cordoba; Kobiashvili (A. Carbone, 46), Albertini (Amisulashvili, 61), Boban (Jamarauli, 24; Demetradze, 46); Crespo (Kuranyi, 16); Shevchenko, Iashvili

World XI: Frey; Salgado (Oddo, 46), Vierchowod (Annoni, 46), Simic (Tassotti, 46), Candela; Ambrosini (Di Biagio, 46), J. Zanetti (D. Baggio, 46), Jankulovski (Di Livio, 46); Rivaldo (Ba, 63), Totti (Zanetti, 90); Toni (Delvecchio, 46)

