Verona lose Albertazzi legal fight

By Football Italia staff

Michelangelo Albertazzi has won his legal battle against Hellas Verona for ‘mobbing’ and must be brought back into the squad.

The 26-year-old defender had been frozen out by Verona for refusing a transfer this summer and sued the club.

He won the case, as the authorities found “serious breach of contract and repeated violations of his fundamental rights, excluding him from fitness tests, the entire pre-season training and every organised Hellas activity since July.”

Verona must pay Albertazzi €70,000 in damages and bring him immediately back into the squad.

He started his career at Bologna and moved to the Milan youth academy, going out on loan to Getafe, Varese and Verona.

Albertazzi eventually joined Verona permanently in 2015 on a free transfer.