Roma injury crisis deepens

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s injury crisis is getting worse, as Lorenzo Pellegrini is now also in doubt to feature against Milan on Sunday.

It kicks off tomorrow at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Pellegrini returned from the 2-1 Champions League victory over Qarabag in Azerbaijan with flu symptoms.

According to recent reports, the midfielder has a temperature and seems unlikely to be fit in time to face the Rossoneri.

It’s another problem to deal with, as Diego Perotti and Gregoire Defrel also returned from Baku with injuries midweek.

Patrik Schick, Rick Karsdorp and Emerson Palmieri are long-term absentees.

Kevin Strootman should therefore partner Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan in midfield, especially as Maxime Gonalons had a terrible performance against Qarabag.

Alessandro Florenzi is expected to step in on the right prong of the trident attack, a role he used to take before his move to right-back.