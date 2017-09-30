Inter to build new training ground?

By Football Italia staff

Inter could spend €100m to set up a new training camp just 2km from San Siro, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri denied they would end their ground-sharing deal with Milan, but there could be a transformation in their current training facilities.

It’s reported there is a tentative agreement with the Government to buy an area of 45 hectares that is currently the Piazza d’Armi – old army barracks.

The area would include the Caserma Santa Barbara, San Carlo Borromeo hospital and Via Forze Armate, just 2km from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It would not only be several training camps, but also a series of medical structures and commercial activities linked to the club.

The total cost of the operation would be around €100m, though 10 hectares could be left over for Invimit, the company brokering the sale.

Inter seem ready to leave the current Appiano Gentile ground, which is on the outskirts of the city.