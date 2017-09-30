Martinez: 'Belgium don't need Radja'

By Football Italia staff

Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez said Roma star Radja Nainggolan is “one of 50 players we’re monitoring, but the team is fine without him.”

Nainggolan is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, yet is repeatedly snubbed by his country.

“My decision was purely based on football,” said Martinez in his Press conference, denying reports of a personality clash.

“We opted for consistency, as we played two good games and tactically found the shape we want. We are already qualified for the World Cup, it’s true, but for me it is important to continue working with the same squad. We want to win the next two games, this is not the time for experiments.

“I have to make the best choices for the team and I think there are other players who are doing well. We were the first European side to qualify for the World Cup and that shows my decisions are working.

“Radja is one of 50 players we’re monitoring, but the team is doing fine without him right now.”