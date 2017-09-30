Rastelli: 'Cagliari can test Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli assures Cagliari “will play our game” against Serie A leaders Napoli and has Leonardo Pavoletti in the squad.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We are going to Naples in order to play our game and test them,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We’ve trained well and worked on the smallest details. We’ve recovered physically after the difficulties of the midweek round last time and have Diego Farias and Pavoletti in the squad, as they worked with the rest of the group for the last two days.”

It’s a reunion for Pavoletti, who spent six months at Napoli and didn’t score a single goal before joining Cagliari this summer on loan with obligation to buy.

“We require the utmost concentration and application. Napoli’s players are so talented and good at finding solutions to obstacles that you can’t get there a fraction of a second late.

“We mustn’t allow them spaces to run into, so it’s crucial to close the spaces, then immediately counter with courage, clear ideas and that unity that allows us to overcome a tricky moment.”

Cagliari have lost two on the bounce against Sassuolo and Chievo.

“Up until the match with SPAL, we had done really well and we’ve got to get back to that approach. We are well aware that we could’ve done better against Sassuolo and Chievo, but it’d be wrong to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

“It’s important not to get over-excited after a victory, nor depressed following defeat. The objective does not change: finding consistency, completing the full introduction of the new players and getting everyone in top shape.”

Cagliari squad for Napoli: Andreolli, Dessena, Cigarini, Giannetti, Joao Pedro, Miangue, Romagna, Faragò, Farias, Barella, Padoin, Ionita, Capuano, Sau, Crosta, Deiola, Cragno, Daga, Pavoletti, Molberg