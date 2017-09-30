EDF: 'Montella is my brother, but...'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is happy to reunite with “brother” Vincenzo Montella, but warns Roma want the three points off Milan at San Siro.

It kicks off on Sunday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Many things have improved over the last few weeks, but what we must improve is our consistency over the course of the game,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

It’s a special meeting for the two former Roma and Italy players, who go way back.

“Montella is really like a brother to me for all we’ve had together, not just at Roma, but also when we were kids at Empoli. We grew up in difficulty, when we didn’t have the money to buy a shirt, so I can assure you there are real friends in this sport and Vincenzo is one of them.

“We were roommates for two years. His ability to be clear and ironic at the same time is a great quality and he’s maintained that as a Coach.

“His ability to communicate with players and media is marvellous, but he also maintains his philosophy of football, which is to play the ball and attack the opposition, and gets the best out of his players.

“I consider it a very important match to stay close to the top spots, but I don’t think it’ll be decisive. In Italy we tend to create and destroy everything based on 90 minutes.

“I hope that our mentality and confidence can grow even more at San Siro against a quality side. The most important thing is the attitude, as that’s what makes the difference. If we don’t start out as favourites, that’s frankly welcome, as it’ll give us even more motivation to improve and make our mark.

“If we win, the headlines will no doubt say Roma are in the running for a Champions League spot. That is our ambition, to stay in that race, so we must do it with respect for Milan, but also the confidence that we’re targeting three points.”

Radja Nainggolan has again been left out of the Belgium squad by Coach Roberto Martinez, a decision that caused controversy.

“Nainggolan is one of the top players in Europe. Every Coach has to make his own decisions and it’s possible he doesn’t feel a player suits his system. I am disappointed for the lad, but at the same time selfishly rather pleased because I get to keep him here with us,” continued Di Francesco.

“Cengiz Under had some difficulties with the language, but he is improving and starting to settle. He speaks one universal language very well and that is the language of football. I’ll decide tonight whether or not to start him tomorrow.”

Roma have suffered from many injuries so far this season, both muscular and ACL tears.

“There are many reasons, from poor pitches to long journeys and games every three days. The only way to compete at a certain level is to train hard and keep the tempo up both in training and in a match situation.”