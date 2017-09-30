Pioli: 'Fiorentina not frenetic'

Stefano Pioli pushes Fiorentina to speed things up against Chievo, but at the same time not be “frenetic” in their passing.

“We put the incidents behind us and from Monday morning have been focusing on Chievo,” said the Coach in his Press conference after a controversial 1-1 draw with Atalanta.

“This is not the moment to look at the table. We had a difficult start, which was only to be expected, but only narrowly lost to Juventus when down to 10 men.

“Chievo are an experienced and mature side capable of finding new motivation every season. They know what they want, are a solid outfit ready to hurt you on the counter and Rolando Maran – who was in my class when getting my coaching certificate – is doing a great job.

“I think the intensity of our running is more important than the actual ground covered. In the last two games, we haven’t put in as many crosses and need to create more options. We mustn’t play with a slow tempo, but neither should we be frenetic.”

Federico Chiesa scored a stunner against Atalanta and is fast becoming the star of this Fiorentina side.

“He is making big steps forward, but experiencing it all without pressure, as is only right at his age. I’ll keep an eye on the Primavera squad to see if there are any more talents ready to step up.”

Fiorentina squad for Chievo: Astori, Badelj, Benassi, Biraghi, Cerfofolini, Chiesa, Cristoforo, Dias, Dragowski, Eysseric, Gaspar, Babacar, Laurini, Lo Faso, Milenkovic, Olivera, Pezzella, Sanchez, Saponara, Simeone, Sportiello, Thereau, Veretout, Hugo