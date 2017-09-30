Italy squad for WC Qualifiers

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi and Leonardo Spinazzola are added to the Italy squad against Macedonia and Albania, but no Simone Zaza.

The Azzurri host Macedonia in Turin on Friday October 6, then visit Tirana for the final World Cup qualifier on Monday October 9.

There had been reports Zaza would be recalled to the Nazionale following his hat-trick for Valencia, but he is left out again with new father Mario Balotelli of Nice.

Bologna winger Verdi gets his second call, while Stephan El Shaarawy’s recent good form with Roma also earns him a spot.

Davide Zappacosta of Chelsea and Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini get the nod, plus Spinazzola is involved after returning to the field for Atalanta.

Italy squad

GK: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Genoa);

D: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea);

M: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Simone Verdi (Bologna);

F: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio).