Juventus squad for Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have a decimated midfield as they visit high-flying Atalanta tomorrow evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) on Sunday, click here for a match preview.

The Bianconeri are without Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira from the middle of the park.

Also on the absentee list are Benedikt Howedes, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca.

Coach Max Allegri confirmed Juan Cuadrado is also a doubt following a knock, so the Colombian could be replaced by Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi.

Stephan Lichtsteiner is off the Champions League squad, so missed the 2-0 win over Olympiakos, but is available in Bergamo.

Juventus squad for Atalanta: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur, Caligara; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi